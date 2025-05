Elon Musk llega a un acuerdo millonario con Arabia Saudita para el uso de Starlink

🇺🇸🇸🇦ELON: WE’RE HEADED TO A RADICALLY DIFFERENT WORLD WITH HUMANOID ROBOTS



Here is Elon’s interview at the Saudi–U.S. Investment Forum earlier today.



0:42 Humanoid robots

2:40 Elon’s recommendation: The Culture by Iain M. Banks

3:59 Announcements: Robotaxi and Starlink in Saudi… https://t.co/5xjjNSNDYj pic.twitter.com/m9NC5lrqLE