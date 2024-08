Corea del Sur usa un perro para rastrear chinches provenientes de los Juegos Olímpicos de París

🇰🇷 SOUTH KOREA HAS A BEDBUG SNIFFER DOG?!



They have deployed a bedbug sniffer dog at Incheon Airport to reduce the risk of the tiny insects entering the country when athletes, officials, and fans return from the Paris Olympics.



A two-year-old beagle named Ceco is the first and… pic.twitter.com/u2o7vH7qgh