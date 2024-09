Reino Unido extiende hasta el 2025 el programa Interflex de capacitación de soldados ucranianos

🇬🇧🇸🇪🇳🇴🇳🇱🇽🇰🇦🇺🇨🇦🇫🇮🇷🇴🇩🇰🇳🇿🇱🇹🇪🇪



👉 The UK Armed Forces and its 12 partner nations continue to train Ukrainian recruits through Operation Interflex. pic.twitter.com/A4VWVpyqqw